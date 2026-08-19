75-year-old Sirsa doctor explores scientific basis of ‘Om’ in new book

A 75-year-old senior physician from Sirsa, Dr VP Goyal, has published a book exploring the scientific basis of ‘Om’, drawing on his understanding of the Upanishads, the Gita and the Bhagavata.

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The book, titled Om Ka Vaigyanik Aadhar, was launched by former Odisha Governor Ganeshilal and Swami Kaushik Chaitanya Maharaj of the Chinmaya Mission, Lucknow, on Tuesday in Sirsa.

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Goyal says the book examines ‘Om’ not only from a spiritual perspective but also through scientific reasoning. According to him, ‘Om’ represents a universal sound, vibration and form of energy described in ancient Indian texts.

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The book explains how this sound or vibration is believed to interact with the human body and influence energy, activity and thought, while examining these ideas through a scientific lens.

Those present at the launch included Manish Singla, Wazir Chand Garg and Dr Tushar Goyal.

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Goyal said he believed his work was among the first detailed attempts to explain ‘Om’ using both ancient scriptures and scientific concepts. The book is available on Amazon, Flipkart and Search Book social platforms.