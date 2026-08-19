DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 75-year-old Sirsa doctor explores scientific basis of ‘Om’ in new book

75-year-old Sirsa doctor explores scientific basis of ‘Om’ in new book

Book launched by former Odisha Governor Ganeshilal, Swami Kaushik Chaitanya Maharaj

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:54 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal at the book launch.
Advertisement

A 75-year-old senior physician from Sirsa, Dr VP Goyal, has published a book exploring the scientific basis of ‘Om’, drawing on his understanding of the Upanishads, the Gita and the Bhagavata.

Advertisement

The book, titled Om Ka Vaigyanik Aadhar, was launched by former Odisha Governor Ganeshilal and Swami Kaushik Chaitanya Maharaj of the Chinmaya Mission, Lucknow, on Tuesday in Sirsa.

Advertisement

Goyal says the book examines ‘Om’ not only from a spiritual perspective but also through scientific reasoning. According to him, ‘Om’ represents a universal sound, vibration and form of energy described in ancient Indian texts.

Advertisement

The book explains how this sound or vibration is believed to interact with the human body and influence energy, activity and thought, while examining these ideas through a scientific lens.

Those present at the launch included Manish Singla, Wazir Chand Garg and Dr Tushar Goyal.

Advertisement

Goyal said he believed his work was among the first detailed attempts to explain ‘Om’ using both ancient scriptures and scientific concepts. The book is available on Amazon, Flipkart and Search Book social platforms.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts