75-year-old woman killed in accident

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 21

A 75-year-old woman died after being run over by an unidentified vehicle in front of NSG camp on Jaipur-Delhi highway Monday morning, the police here said. The driver of the vehicle fled from the spot after the incident, they said.

Rampukari Devi was crossing the road when she was run over. Her son Visheshwar Kumar Shukla said the incident happened around 5.40 am when his mother was on her way to her elder daughter’s house.

“When she was crossing the road a speeding vehicle coming from the Jaipur side hit her and she died on the spot. The driver of the vehicle fled with his vehicle,” said Shukla, a native of Gopalganj district in Bihar, who lives as a tenant in Manesar.

A police team rushed an injured Rampukari Devi to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. She lived with her son. Following Shukla’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against an unknown person under Sections of the IPC at the Manesar Police Station.

