751 Sonepat industrial units get notices to install cameras

In a move to strengthen surveillance of industrial pollution, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has served notices on 751 industrial units in Sonepat district, directing them to install Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras at key operational locations.

The action follows directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on October 5, requiring highly polluting industries in the National Capital Region (NCR) to install cameras and facilitate real-time video monitoring by pollution control authorities.

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The surveillance system is intended to help authorities monitor industrial operations, fuel consumption and emissions, besides cross-checking data generated through Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS).

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The CAQM has prescribed a stringent emission limit of 50 mg/Nm³ for selected polluting industries, based on recommendations of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per the directions, textile and food-processing units operating boilers will have to install cameras covering OCEMS sampling points and industrial stacks to capture flue gas emissions. Metal units will be required to cover furnace-feeding points and fume-extraction systems.

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The cameras must also capture fuel storage areas and fuel-charging points to enable authorities to verify the type and quantity of fuel being used during industrial operations. Units using gaseous fuels will have to ensure that gas meters, gauges and associated metering arrangements remain within the camera's coverage.

The CAQM has further directed industries to ensure continuous transmission of video feeds through the Real Time Streaming Protocol to designated servers and portals of the CPCB and the respective state pollution control boards, including the HSPCB.

According to the notice issued by the HSPCB's Regional Officer, Sonepat, industrial units will have to ensure that the cameras and communication systems remain functional and provide clear footage, including during night-time operations.

The units have also been asked to arrange uninterrupted power supply, adequate backup facilities and reliable internet connectivity to facilitate continuous monitoring.

The compliance report will have to be submitted to the Regional Officer's office within the stipulated timeline. It must include details of camera locations, photographs and supporting evidence of installation and connectivity, besides information on power backup and real-time video streaming arrangements.

The initiative is aimed at improving transparency in industrial operations and enabling pollution control authorities to detect violations through remote monitoring rather than relying solely on periodic inspections.