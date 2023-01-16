755 hotels in Gurugram may be sealed for flouting NGT norms

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 15

Indifference towards civic laws and pollution norms has brought 755 commercial establishments like hotels, pubs, bars, ‘dhabas’ and banquet halls in the line of fire. The establishments, which have been put on notice repeatedly, will now be sealed for non-compliance.

The enforcement wings of the four zones of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) will start proceedings in this regard from Monday. The action comes in the wake of National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders, which in 2019, mandated all establishments to possess parking provision, rainwater harvesting system, sewerage connections, building plan approvals, occupation certificate and follow fire safety norms, municipal solid waste management as well as plastic management rules.

The local administration had identified these defaulters in a multi-department exercise in 2021 and served notice, but got no response. They were again served show-cause notice in 2022. The civic authorities and pollution officials time and again arranged special camps to help these establishments get rid of the anomalies but the majority turned a deaf ear.

“Many do not even have regular sewerage connections and most falter on waste disposal and management. They have been using DG sets despite ban and have not taken pollution department’s NOC,” said a senior official. The authorities have now decided to tighten the noose against defaulters starting this week.

“We have written to enforcement wings of all four zones. We will get reports from various departments and action will be taken against defaulters,” said Joint Commissioner Naresh Kumar.

In April 2019, a person had approached the NGT for action against roadside ‘dhabas’ on both sides of roads in Panipat and Sonepat districts. The NGT took cognisance and brought the roadside ‘dhabas’, restaurants, hotels and commercial establishments across the state on its radar. It was alleged that due to lack of enforcement, these establishments are polluting soil, water and air with inadequate measures for disposal and treatment of sewage discharge and solid waste management.