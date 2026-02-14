DT
Home / Haryana / 75th annual athletics meet concludes at Karnal college

75th annual athletics meet concludes at Karnal college

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:45 PM Feb 14, 2026 IST
The 75th annual athletics meet of Dyal Singh College, Karnal, concluded on Saturday, marking the successful completion of two days of competitions celebrating sporting excellence and teamwork.

The concluding ceremony was attended by the college’s distinguished alumnus, Major General Rohit Sawhney (AVSM, YSM), as the chief guest. He was accorded a green welcome by Principal Dr Ashima Gakhar and members of the sports committee. Dr Gakhar also welcomed Vice Admiral Satish Soni, Honorary Secretary of the Dyal Singh College Trust Society; Brigadier (Retd.) Randhir Singh, General Manager of the Trust Society; Dr R S Khanchi, former Principal; Kuljinder Mohan Singh Batth, president of the alumni association; members of the College Management Committee and senior retired professors.

Dr Gakhar said co-curricular engagement, particularly in athletics, played a vital role in nurturing balanced and confident individuals capable of meeting contemporary challenges.

During the prize distribution ceremony, Major General Sawhney presented medals to winners of various events. He commended participants for their discipline and perseverance, stating that sports foster leadership, resilience and integrity.

The final round of track events, including the 100-metre and 200-metre races and the 100-metre hurdles, witnessed impressive performances by participants. In the girls’ chatti race, Saloni secured first position, followed by Hanny Sharma and Aarju. In the girls’ 200-metre race, Vanshika, Shruti and Shyamli finished first, second and third respectively, while in the boys’ 200-metre race, Vinay Kumar, Jayant Kumar and Om Battan secured the top three positions.

In the girls’ 100-metre race, Vanshika of BA second semester finished first, followed by Vanshika of BA sixth semester and Shruti. In the boys’ 100-metre race, Vinay Kumar secured first place, followed by Om Battan and Jayant. In the boys’ 100-metre hurdles, Kushagar stood first, while Panshu and Abhishek Kumar secured second and third positions respectively.

Dr Jai Kumar presented the annual report of the sports department. Sushil Kumar, head of the department of computer science, acknowledged the efforts of the organising committee, faculty members, volunteers and support staff for the smooth conduct of the event.

Later, an alumni meet was organised on the campus, bringing together around 100 former students from batches spanning the 1970s to the 2020s.

