76 of 87 running units in Bahadurgarh fail green checks as NCR chokes

As many as 76 operational industrial units out of 87 that were inspected by an NGT panel in the National Capital Region (NCR) town of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district have been found flouting environmental norms.

The inspection was done by a joint committee on the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Delhi. It is no surprise that Bahadurgarh continues to be among the most polluted cities in the country.

The progress report by the joint committee was submitted to the Principal Bench of the NGT in the matter on October 19. The NGT, acting on an application filed by a resident, Harinder Kumar, on August 14, had directed the state government to form a joint committee to inspect the industrial estate and determine the actual compliance position.

The joint committee comprising Bahadurgarh SDM Abhinav Siwach, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Regional Director Narender Sharma, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) Regional Officer Sunil Sheoran, and Director, Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Chandigarh, Dharmender Kumar Gupta, inspected 114 units in different categories located in the HSIIDC Industrial Estate in Bahadurgarh.

Advertisement

The committee found 87 units operational out of 114, the report stated, adding that HSPCB had served show-cause notices to 76 units. The notices are served for closure under Sections 31-A, 21 and 22 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, Sections 33A, 24 and 25 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and imposing environmental compensation under Section 5A of the EP Act for non-compliance under the provisions of the Hazardous Waste (Management and Handling) Rules 2016.

Most of these industries are related to footwear manufacturing and plastics. Some of these units have not installed effluent treatment plants, besides other violations.

The report commented that the estimate in the application that about 2,500 units are operating in the HSIIDC Industrial Estate in Bahadurgarh seems to be correct, as 2,448 industrial plots/units exist in the estate and all are occupied. The report stated that the operational status of the units, except 485, is yet to be ascertained.

Advertisement

Out of 485 units, the HSPCB has categorised 85 units as red, 267 units as orange, 128 units as green and five as white. As per the CPCB norms, the red units are marked as having high pollution potential, orange units are moderate to high, green are identified as low and white are categorised as having negligible pollution potential.

As per the AQI index of the CPCB, Bahadurgarh town continues to be among the most polluted cities in the country, which on Sunday had an AQI of 376. Bahadurgarh was the most polluted city in the country on Diwali.

Jhajjar Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khangwal said that this is the first time that such an exhaustive exercise has been undertaken for inspection of industries regarding pollution control norms in Bahadurgarh following the intervention of the NGT. “Earlier too, complaints were taken up for necessary action. But this exercise to inspect all the industries is perhaps being done for the first time. It is a time-taking task, and action is being taken against the non-compliant units,” she said.

Advertisement

Supreme Court advocate Naveen Bamal, who filed the application of Bahadurgarh resident Harinder Kumar in the NGT, said that the town had earned the notoriety of being among the most polluted cities in the country. “The residents had approached the authorities in the past. But we decided to approach the NGT after sensing the gravity of the situation,” he said.