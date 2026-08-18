760 bags of urea seized from factory in Sirsa, 5 arrested

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged industrial use of urea meant for agricultural purposes, the police said. The Sadar Dabwali police have also seized 760 bags of urea found at a factory in Panniwala Ruldu village. Dabwali Superintendent of Police Jasleen Kaur said Pramod Kumar was the first accused to be arrested on July 31. Later, wanted accused Narendra, Hitesh, Jitender and Harikrishan were also arrested.

Advertisement

The case is linked to E-20 Green Fuels Pvt Ltd in Panniwala Ruldu. A team from the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department had inspected the factory on July 8, 2026. During the inspection, a large quantity of urea bags classified as technical-grade urea was found on the premises.

Advertisement

Officials found that most of the bags did not carry complete mandatory details such as batch numbers, manufacturing dates and the name of the manufacturer. A total of 760 bags were found and subsequently taken into police custody.

Advertisement

Based on a complaint by the Agriculture Department, the police registered a case at the Sadar Dabwali police station under relevant provisions of the Essential Commodities Act and the BNS.

The police said the investigation is now focusing on the purchase and supply of the urea and the role of other people linked to the alleged activity. If the involvement of any additional person comes to light, action will be taken as per law.

Advertisement

The Dabwali police said strict action would continue against the illegal or suspicious use of fertilisers meant for agricultural purposes.