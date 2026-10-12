7,667 overage vehicles face crackdown in Rohtak

In a strict crackdown on overage vehicles, the district Transport Authority and the police have formed special teams to identify and take action against petrol and diesel vehicles that have exceeded their permissible age limit.

A total 7,667 such vehicles have been identified in the district and their owners have been directed to remove them from the National Capital Region (NCR) or get them scrapped, said Virender Singh Dhull, District Transport Officer (DTO).

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“Of the identified vehicles, 1,256 are petrol-run vehicles, which have crossed the prescribed age limit of 15 years, while 6,411 are diesel vehicles that have exceeded the 10-year limit. These age restrictions have been prescribed by the Supreme Court and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM),” he pointed out.

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The DTO maintained that the identified petrol vehicles include 16 BS-I vehicles, 70 BS-II vehicles, 945 BS-III vehicles, and 225 BS-IV vehicles. Similarly, among the identified diesel vehicles, there are 131 BS-I vehicles, 238 BS-II vehicles, 2,247 BS-III vehicles, and 3,795 BS-IV vehicles.

Notably, Haryana Transport Commissioner Prabhjot Singh had, during a video conference recently, also directed transport officials of all districts falling under the NCR to ensure that diesel and petrol vehicles that had exceeded their prescribed age limits were moved out of the NCR.

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Dhull said the deadline given to owners of commercial vehicles to remove their vehicles from the NCR through the requisite NDC process or get them scrapped had already expired. Notices had been served on the owners a month ago, giving them time to comply with the directions, he added.

Issuing a stern warning, the DTO said any identified overage vehicle found on the road or even parked at its owner’s residence would be directly sent to a designated scrapping facility. The amount realised from scrapping such vehicles would be deposited in the district treasury office, he added.

The authorities have urged the owners of identified vehicles to act immediately and ensure that their vehicles are removed from the NCR or scrapped to avoid enforcement action. The special teams comprising the police and transport officials will carry out the drive against vehicles that have exceeded the prescribed age limit.

A meeting was also held between the Transport Department and the Police to review the enforcement drive.