77 served notice for skipping election duty

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, November 10

District Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lalit Sewach today served show-cause notices on 77 government employees for being absent from duty during the polling process of zila parishad and block samiti in the district. A case was also registered against an assistant polling officer as he was found absent yesterday.

He also directed the department heads of the officials, who have been served notices, to initiate disciplinary action against them.

The official, against whom the case was registered, has been identified as Vishal Sharma, a junior engineer in the BSNL. He was reported absent from the election duty by the returning officer (RO) of the Rai block.