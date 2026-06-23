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Home / Haryana / 78-years-old man beaten to death in Sonepat village; son held

78-years-old man beaten to death in Sonepat village; son held

The accused had been struggling with drug addiction for a long time and had recently returned from a de-addiction centre, where he had been undergoing treatment

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 09:43 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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A 78-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his son in Thana Kalan village of the Kharkhoda area in Sonepat district. The accused, identified as Brahamwas, has been arrested. Police said he was allegedly addicted to drugs.

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The deceased was identified as Sardar Singh. In his complaint, Singh’s younger son, Rampal, stated that his elder brother, Brahamwas, frequently created disturbances at home due to his drug addiction. On the day of the incident, Brahamwas allegedly started quarrelling with family members and attempted to set household items in a room on fire.

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When Sardar Singh tried to stop him, Brahamwas allegedly assaulted him with a stick (‘doga’). Hearing the commotion, villagers gathered at the spot, while the accused fled the scene.

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Family members rushed Sardar Singh to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to relatives, Brahamwas had been struggling with drug addiction for a long time and had recently returned from a de-addiction centre, where he had been undergoing treatment. He had come back home about a month ago.

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After receiving information about the incident, Kharkhoda police reached the village and registered a case against Brahamwas under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“A case has been registered against the accused for murdering his father in Thana Kalan village. Accused has been arrested and a probe into the matter is underway,” Narender Kadyan, DCP Crime.

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