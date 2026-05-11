79.2% turnout in Sampla MC polls

The fate of 10 candidates contesting the post of Chairperson of the Sampla Municipal Committee (MC) was sealed in electronic voting machines (EVMs) on Sunday as polling concluded peacefully with an impressive voter turnout of 79.2 per cent. No major untoward incident was reported during the election process.

Advertisement

The election holds significance for the BJP as Sampla MC falls under the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly segment represented in the Vidhan Sabha by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. However, the Congress did not field any candidate, making it a direct contest between the BJP and Independent candidates. Notably, three BJP rebels were also in the fray, testing their political fortunes.

Advertisement

Besides the Chairman’s post, polling was also held for councillors across 15 municipal wards. Out of a total of 15,624 voters, 12,372 exercised their franchise. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Advertisement

To ensure smooth conduct of polling, a total of 16 polling stations were set up at five key locations in the Sampla MC area with adequate deployment of police personnel to maintain law and order.

The voting process began at a slow pace in the morning but gradually gained momentum as the day progressed. Voters were seen turning out in good numbers and enthusiastically exercising their franchise. Enthusiasm was also clearly visible among women voters, who turned out in significant numbers.

Advertisement

An 87-year-old voter, Roshni Devi, along with her son, cast her vote at Maharaja Agrasen School in Sampla. “My mother was enthusiastic about exercising her franchise and had been eagerly waiting for polling day. She is an inspiration for those who often skip voting. Everyone should come out and vote to strengthen democracy,” said her son Banty.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta said adequate police force was deployed and security arrangements were made to maintain law and order during the entire election process. He added that no untoward incident was reported from any polling station.

The DC expressed gratitude to all voters, polling staff, security personnel and officials concerned for ensuring the peaceful and smooth conduct of voting.