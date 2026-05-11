icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / 79.2% turnout in Sampla MC polls

79.2% turnout in Sampla MC polls

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:00 AM May 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Voters outside a polling booth in Sampla town of Rohtak district. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The fate of 10 candidates contesting the post of Chairperson of the Sampla Municipal Committee (MC) was sealed in electronic voting machines (EVMs) on Sunday as polling concluded peacefully with an impressive voter turnout of 79.2 per cent. No major untoward incident was reported during the election process.

Advertisement

The election holds significance for the BJP as Sampla MC falls under the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly segment represented in the Vidhan Sabha by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. However, the Congress did not field any candidate, making it a direct contest between the BJP and Independent candidates. Notably, three BJP rebels were also in the fray, testing their political fortunes.

Advertisement

Besides the Chairman’s post, polling was also held for councillors across 15 municipal wards. Out of a total of 15,624 voters, 12,372 exercised their franchise. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Advertisement

To ensure smooth conduct of polling, a total of 16 polling stations were set up at five key locations in the Sampla MC area with adequate deployment of police personnel to maintain law and order.

The voting process began at a slow pace in the morning but gradually gained momentum as the day progressed. Voters were seen turning out in good numbers and enthusiastically exercising their franchise. Enthusiasm was also clearly visible among women voters, who turned out in significant numbers.

Advertisement

An 87-year-old voter, Roshni Devi, along with her son, cast her vote at Maharaja Agrasen School in Sampla. “My mother was enthusiastic about exercising her franchise and had been eagerly waiting for polling day. She is an inspiration for those who often skip voting. Everyone should come out and vote to strengthen democracy,” said her son Banty.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta said adequate police force was deployed and security arrangements were made to maintain law and order during the entire election process. He added that no untoward incident was reported from any polling station.

The DC expressed gratitude to all voters, polling staff, security personnel and officials concerned for ensuring the peaceful and smooth conduct of voting.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts