Rs 79 lakh for coaches of 8 international medallists

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 14

The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs has released a cash award of Rs 79 lakh to the coaches of eight players who clinched medals in various international events held in the recent past.

Pankaj Nain, Director, Department of Sports, said the award had been given as per the state’s sports policy, which ensured cash award for coaches and players. The coaches are of Vinesh Phoghat, Naveen, Anshu Malik and Deepak (wrestling), Deepa Malik (para-athlete), Sagar, Nitu and Amit Panghal (boxing), he added.

“A total award of Rs 35 lakh has been given to coach Om Prakash Dahiya, Rs 10 lakh to Kuldeep Singh, Rs 5 lakh to Dharambir Singh and Rs 2 lakh to Ajay Kumar for wrestling, Rs 7 lakh to Rajesh for para-athletics, Rs 5 lakh to Hitesh Kumar, Rs 10 lakh to Jagdish Singh and Rs 5 lakh to Anil Kumar for boxing.”

Nain said no application regarding the cash award to coaches of outstanding players had been pending with his department, as all coaches had been given the award as per the policy. “The name of the coach for the cash award has been sent to the department by the player concerned,” he added.