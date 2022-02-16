79 of Haryana Revenue Department get notice over violations

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 15

Deputy Commissioners of Karnal and Kaithal districts have issued show-cause notice to 79 officials and employees of the Revenue Department including tehsildars, naib tehsildars, patwaris and registry clerks in connection with alleged violation of Section 7-A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 between April 3, 2017 and August 13, 2021.

After their reply, further action will be taken against them, said officials.

This action has been initiated by both DCs following the directions of the Finance Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, in which he asked for disciplinary action against these officials and employees.

Among 21 tehsildars and sub-tehsildars, 12 are of Karnal district and nine

of Kaithal district.

Similarly, of 47 patwaris, 23 are from Karnal district and 24 from Kaithal district. Among the 11 registration clerks, six are from Karnal district and five from Kaithal district.

“I have sought reply from patwaris, registry clerks, tehsildars and naib tehsildars in this regard and action will be taken accordingly,” said Pradeep Dahiya, Deputy Commissioner, Kaithal.

“Power for action against registry clerks and patwaris is with the district administration. For action against tehsildars and naib tehsildars, we will send the report to the state authorities,” said the Kaithal DC.

Karnal DC Anish Yadav said, “I have sought reply from them and based on their reply, action will be initiated.”

Under Section 7-A, a buyer has to submit an NOC from the District Town and Country Planning Department for the registration of land. As per the sources, the violation of Section 7-A indicates that the registration of properties in illegal colonies was done by the revenue officials.

The Finance Commissioner had directed the Deputy Commissioners to seek explanation from them and sent it to the government so that disciplinary action against them under rule 7 of the Haryana Civil Services (P&A) Rules-2016 could be initiated.

Properties ‘registered’ in illegal colonies