Rs 7K honorarium for 29,652 cooks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

The government has allocated a budget to all the District Elementary Officers (DEOs) to release the honorarium of cook-cum-helpers working in schools under the mid-day meal scheme. The DEOs have been directed to immediately release an honorarium of Rs 7,000 per month. About, 29,652 cook-cum-helpers are serving meals to around 16 lakhs students.

This information was given by the School Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar. He said in 2022, the CM had raised the honorarium from Rs 3,500 to Rs 7,000. The government is paying Rs 6,400 per month to them from the state exchequer and Rs 600 is contributed by the Centre.