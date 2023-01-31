Rs 7L looted from trader's house IN Rewari

Tribune News Service

Rewari, January 30

Three-masked unidentified miscreants looted Rs 7 lakh at pistol point from the house of a hardware trader in the grain market here last evening.

They fled from the spot after perpetrating the crime. Though the police started investigation after registering a case in this regard, no clue about the looters had been found so far.In the police complaint, the hardware trader Naveen said he, along with his family, lived on the upper portion of his shop. Around 8 pm, someone rang the doorbell. When he opened the door, a youth hit something on his head. Two other miscreants forcibly took him inside the shop and pasted a tape on his mouth.“Later, they looted Rs 7 lakh from his almirah and fled from the spot. ,” said the complainant. A case was registered in this regard.

#Rewari