8,000 duplicate property IDs to be deleted by Karnal MC

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 17

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has identified around 8,000 property IDs that are either duplicate, split or merged with other IDs, due to which people as well as the property tax branch have to face inconvenience while collecting taxes.

The civic body has started the process of deleting or merging these IDs, so that correct data of the IDs is available.

“We have identified IDs which have either multiple owners or have been generated multiple times on single IDs. The portal of the property IDs is being updated under which the deletion work will being done. After the deletion, we will have the update data which will help the civic body in generating correct property tax in the coming days,” said Abhishek Meena, Commissioner, KMC.

After the new survey, there are now 1,66,580 IDs in the city as compared to earlier 1,41,238 IDs. The new data was put into the public domain by the agency in November last year and revealed several discrepancies related to name, size, category, mobile number, address and more.

“The residents had raised over 21,000 complaints, which have been resolved. We have conducted ward-wise camps to resolve their grievances related to property IDs,” added the Commissioner.

The government has also started an option on the portal for self-assessment so that people can rectify any discrepancy on their IDs themselves, he stated.