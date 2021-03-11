8,000 illegal shanties razed in Gurugram colony

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 6

The enforcement team of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) carried out a demolition drive in Saraswati Kunj colony located along the Golf Course Road. The team razed 8,000 of the 15,000 illegal shanties.

The drive began on Thursday and will continue for a few days.

The DTCP officials said the occupants of the illegal shanties were paying a rent of Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000. The officials said the department had made announcements to demolish the encroached area and also gave three to four days to the occupants to vacate.

RS Batth, District Town Planner (Enforcement), said a team of 20 officials, supported by 150 police personnel, carried out the six-hour drive in Saraswati Kunj.

“The team demolished 8,000 illegal shanties. We had received several complaints from the residents, following which the action was taken,” said Batth.

Batth said the issue was raised in the recently held grievance committee meeting headed by the Chief Minister, where directions to remove the illegal hutments were given.