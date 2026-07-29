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Home / Haryana / 8.11 lakh Ayushman scheme beneficiaries identified in Haryana's Rohtak

8.11 lakh Ayushman scheme beneficiaries identified in Haryana's Rohtak

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 10:07 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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A total of 8,11,950 individuals have been identified to be eligible for benefits under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Rohtak district. A special Ayushman Card generation campaign is being conducted in the district till September 15.

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The Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries include 1,67,087 individuals under the Socio-Economic and Caste Census 2011, 71, 953 beneficiaries tagged under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, 70,497 under the Vay Vandana Yojana (for the 70+ category), 4,86,631 under the Chirayu scheme, 1,293 under Chirayu Extension and 6,194 under the Cashless Health Facility for Employees scheme, said Rohtak DC Sachin Gupta.

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According to Gupta, other beneficiaries included 2,541 under the Comprehensive Cashless Health Facility for Pensioners scheme, 1,483 under the ASHA scheme, 2,370 under the Anganwadi Helper scheme, and 1,901 beneficiaries under the Anganwadi Worker scheme.

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“The two-month special campaign, running from July 15 to September 15, aims to achieve 100 per cent Ayushman Card coverage among eligible beneficiaries. Special card creation camps are being organised at the village, ward and block levels. All eligible citizens should visit their nearest Atal Seva Kendra or health facility during this period with the required documents, such as the Family Identity Card and Aadhaar Card, get their eligibility verified and obtain an Ayushman Card free of cost,” said the DC.

Civil Surgeon Dr Kamla Verma has directed ASHA workers to create awareness among eligible beneficiaries in their respective areas about the campaign and encourage them to get their Ayushman Cards prepared. District Ayushman Bharat Nodal Officer Dr Dinesh Garg said out of 8.11 lakh Ayushman beneficiaries, nearly 5.30 lakh Ayushman Cards had already been generated. “Cards of approximately 2.50 lakh eligible beneficiaries are still pending. The district administration and health department are making special efforts to achieve the target of 100 per cent Ayushman Card coverage within the stipulated time frame,” he added.

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