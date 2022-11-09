Yamunanagar: 8.5 lakh pilgrims take dip in sarovars at Kapal Mochan mela

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 8

A symbol of unity and integrity of the people of different religions, the Kapal Mochan mela went off peacefully with about 8.50 lakh pilgrims (devotees) taking dip in sarovers here on the occasion of “Kartik Purnima” to attain “moksha” after midnight (after 12 am) on Tuesday. Although, after taking dip in three holy sarovaros, Kapal Mochan, Rin Mochan and Suraj Kund, the pilgrims, mainly from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have begun going back home, the mela will continue up to November 9.

This five day mela is held near Bilaspur town of Yamunanagar district every year.

This year, the mela was inaugurated by Ambala Divisional Commissioner Renu S Phulia on November 4.

On the occasion, traders of Jagadhri city, known as ‘Bartan Nagri’ celebrated another Diwali as the pilgrims took back home Jagadhri-made utensils as a token of good omen. The utensil traders of Jagadhri opened shops on the mela premises and alongside roads to sell the utensils to the pilgrims. Sunder Lal Batra, general secretary of The Jagadhri Metal Manufacturers’ and Suppliers’ Association said the century old utensil industry of Jagadhri was engaged in manufacturing utensils of brass, stainless steel, aluminum, copper and bronze. “There is great demand for utensils on Diwali. After Diwali, we sell utensils in good number at the Kapal Mochan mela. Therefore, this mela is like a second Diwali for the metal industry of Jagadhri,” said Batra.

According to information, manufacturers, whole-sellers and retailers do brisk business as pilgrims, who visit the mela, buy utensils with enthusiasm.

“As per old tradition, we buy utensils after taking dip in the holy sarovars of Kapal Mochan as a token of good omen,” said Neelam, a pilgrim from Rajpura of Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Hooda said the mela went off peacefully and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

Additional Director-General of Police, Ambala range, Shrikant Jadhav and Superintendent of Police, Mohit Handa also visited the mela to take stock of safety, security and law and order arrangements.

