8 arrested with 100kg ganja

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, December 13

The district police today seized 100kg ganja from two vehicles on the KMP Expressway in Badli area here and arrested eight persons.

Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain said the consignment was brought here from Odisha and was to be delivered in various parts of Haryana. Those arrested have been identified as Kapil, Surya Bhan, Baljeet, Mukesh of Hisar, Sachin and Monu of Charkhi Dadri, Dinesh of Bhiwani and Deepak of Rohtak district, the SP said.

“Further investigation is underway to find out more information about the racket,” he added.

