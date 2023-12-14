8 arrested with 100kg ganja

Jhajjar, December 13
The district police today seized 100kg ganja from two vehicles on the KMP Expressway in Badli area here and arrested eight persons.
Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain said the consignment was brought here from Odisha and was to be delivered in various parts of Haryana. Those arrested have been identified as Kapil, Surya Bhan, Baljeet, Mukesh of Hisar, Sachin and Monu of Charkhi Dadri, Dinesh of Bhiwani and Deepak of Rohtak district, the SP said.
“Further investigation is underway to find out more information about the racket,” he added.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...