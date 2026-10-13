8 Bahadurgarh villages under surveillance

The Jhajjar district administration has stepped up its anti-pollution drive, placing eight villages in the Bahadurgarh industrial belt under special surveillance and ordering strict checks on industrial emissions, road dust, stubble burning and other sources of air pollution.

The villages under the scanner are Parnala, Bamnauli, Ladravan, Kasar, Mukandpur, Khairpur, Kanonda and Gubhana.

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Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khangwal has directed the departments concerned to regularly review pollution-control measures and ensure the removal of garbage and construction waste from vacant plots, roadsides and open spaces. She warned that violations of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) would invite action.

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Officials have been asked to monitor emissions from industrial units and diesel generator sets, vehicular pollution, road dust, open waste burning, illegal dumping and construction activities. Surveillance will also be intensified in rural areas to prevent the burning of paddy stubble and other crop residue.

To curb road dust, the DC has directed officials to ensure regular road cleaning, mechanical and vacuum sweeping, and water sprinkling wherever required. The departments have also been asked to improve traffic management, take action against polluting vehicles and clear accumulated dust, garbage and construction waste from open spaces.

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Regular inspections of industrial units will be conducted to check compliance with environmental norms. Strict action will be taken against unauthorised ready-mix concrete and hot-mix plants. Officials have also been directed to disconnect electricity connections of illegal or closed units and prevent unauthorised dumping of industrial, solid and construction waste.