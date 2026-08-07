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Home / Haryana / 8 booked for illegal ultrasound activity at Hisar hospital

8 booked for illegal ultrasound activity at Hisar hospital

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:40 PM Aug 07, 2026 IST
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The Health Department team has registered an FIR against eight persons in connection with alleged violations of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act after a raid at a private hospital in Hisar.

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The FIR was registered at Urban Estate police station on the complaint of Dr Anamika Bishnoi, Deputy Civil Surgeon-cum-Nodal Officer (PNDT/MTP), Hisar. The case has been registered under various provisions of the PCPNDT Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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According to the FIR, a team led by Dr Anamika Bishnoi and Dr Subhash Khatreja, on the directions of the Civil Surgeon Dr Sapna Gahlawat, conducted the inspection at Life Line Hospital near Jindal Chowk on August 5 following information regarding alleged illegal ultrasound activity.

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The complainant stated that during the inspection, the team found an ultrasound examination being conducted on a decoy customer sent by the Health Department. The procedure was allegedly being carried out by Sandeep Sheoran, who, according to the complaint, was not registered under the PCPNDT Act for conducting such activity.

The FIR has been registered against Bindusar, Naveen, Udit Chaudhary, Ankit Kumar, Bala, Dr Rajesh Reddu, Sandeep, and Vikas.

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The complaint stated that a person identified as Vikas was allegedly recording the ultrasound monitor through a mobile phone during the procedure. The mobile phone was taken into possession by the officials for investigation. The ultrasound machine was installed in the ICU staff changing room on the second floor of the hospital and the place was not a registered PCPNDT centre.

Following the raid, the ultrasound machine was sealed by the Health Department team. The complaint stated that the possibility of illegal activities, including sex determination, could not be ruled out and sought legal action against those involved, said Dr Bishnoi.

The police said that a case under sections 18, 23, 25, 29, 3(2) and 9 of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994, which deal with mandatory registration of ultrasound centres, regulation of pre-natal diagnostic procedures, maintenance of records and penalties for violations besides sections 3(5), 318(4) and 61 of the BNS has been registered in the matter. The police have started an investigation into it, said the officials.

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