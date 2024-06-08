8 booked for duping Gurugram bizman of Rs 45L

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 7

A local businessman was allegedly duped of Rs 45 lakh by a gang of fraudsters. The accused made fake documents of 15 bighas of land in order to sell it to the victim. An FIR was registered against eight persons at the Civil Lines police station in this regard.

According to the complaint lodged by businessman Rajesh Dagar, a resident of Patel Nagar, he had received a call from one Ashwani Chaudhary who was posing as an investor. He said he wanted to purchase land in Mindkola, his hometown. He went with Ashwani Chaudhary, accompanied by Deepchand Chaudhary, Kudeep Dhama, Aryan Dhama, Naresh Sharma, one Mr Gupta and R K Mittal to see the land. Over there, Ashwani told Dagar that he had 15 bighas in Noida for sale and they, including Dagar, would earn good profits from its sale.

“It was on July 5 last year when Ashwani introduced me to land owner Kavindra Bhati, where Naresh Sharma, RK Mittal, Mr Gupta and one other were already present. Bhati finalised the rate at Rs 75 lakh per bigha, but later agreed to sell it at the rate of Rs 62 lakh per bigha, upon Ashwini’s persuasion. I gave Rs 5 lakh as token money to Kavindra, and later was handed over an agreement. Bhati took Rs 40 lakh in cash and a cheque of Rs 55 lakh from me, but later the accused switched off their mobiles,” Dagar said in his complaint.

Suspecting fraud, Dagar went to the Greater Noida Tehsil and met the patwari to get information on the matter. He found out that Bhati was the owner of only 6.25 bighas and the land is in Khadar. For the registration of land, it was necessary for the landlord to obtain NOC from Noida Development Authority before purchase.

“It was also revealed that there was a gang of fraudsters, including Bhati, who cheats people. Bhati had also cheated Rahul Kumar, a resident of Palam Vihar. I have halted the payment, but want strict action against the accused,” Dagar added in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against Bhati, Ashiwini Chaudhary, Deepchand Chaudhary, Kudeep Dhama, Aryan Dhama, Naresh Sharma, Mr Gupta and RK Mittal under sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at the Civil Lines police station.

