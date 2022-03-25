8 cars registered on one name, racket suspected

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, March 24

A complaint filed by a local resident at CM Window has indicated to a ‘racket’ involving registration of vehicles by using forged documents at the SDM office in Jhajjar city.

The complaint has claimed that eight vehicles have been registered against his name while none of those belong to him.

He has also demanded cancellation of the registration number and action against those indulging in this ‘unlawful’ activity.

Acting on the complaint, the district authorities have blacklisted all the eight vehicles after starting investigation into the case.

The involvement of officials, if any, in the case is also being ascertained, said sources.

“The matter came to the fore in January when I received a vehicle registration certificate (RC) of a car on my WhatsApp number. The RC was issued against my name and address. I was stunned to see the RC as I did not buy the car. Thereafter, three unidentified youths who introduced themselves as residents of Punjab came to my house,” said Harendra Bhardwaj of Beri Gate locality, the complainant.

He maintained the youths told him that the car had been bought by them and they needed a copy of his Aadhaar card to get the RC of the car transferred to their name. The youths informed they had been using the car for the past some years.

“The youths returned when I refused to give my Aadhaar card stating that I had nothing to do with the car. Later, I approached the SDM office and found seven more cars registered against my name when I neither bought nor used any of the vehicles. On February 9, I filed a written complaint to the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Commissioner,” said Bhardwaj.

He claimed all the vehicles were registered in 2015 and 2016 on the basis of forged documents and using his fake signature. Hence, he wanted cancellation of registration and appropriate action against those who committed the crime.

Shikha, Jhajjar SDM, said the matter was being inquired into to find out its veracity. All eight vehicles had been blacklisted. “The police too are investigating the matter,” she added.

Sub-inspector Deepak Mehlawat, Additional SHO, City police station, said details of all eight vehicles had been sought from the SDM office to proceed with the investigation.