Rs 8-crore demonetised currency seized in Jind village

Hisar, April 10
The Jind police have seized around Rs 8 crore demonetised currency in Rs 1,000 denomination notes from Hadwa village in Jind district.
The currency was kept at the residence of a cattle trader. A team of the police, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), reached the spot and started counting notes. The police sources said it was estimated that the demonetised currency was worth about Rs8 crore.
The Jind police have rounded up four persons, including former sarpanch of the village, identified as Sanjay, in the case. The police sources said they had also seized a colour printer, cutter and ink from the house, indicating that some of the amount in the demonetised currency could be fake.
