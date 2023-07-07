8 exclusive police stations to deal with cases of illegal mining, construction

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 6

Getting tough with criminals, the Khattar government has mandated eight special police stations to initiate criminal action in cases related to illegal mining, violation of building byelaws, the Excise Act and the Motor Vehicle Act.

The police stations at Ambala, Karnal, Rohtak, Jind, Rewari, Gurugram, Faridabad and Hisar, which were earlier created for dealing with cases related to irrigation and power departments, will now function under the “Haryana State Enforcement Bureau” as special police stations to deal with such criminal cases.

A notification re-designating these police stations as an “Haryana State Enforcement Bureau Police Stations” has been issued by TVSN Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

The decision by the BJP-JJP government is seen as an offshoot of the low conviction rate as the result of shoddy prosecution in these cases by various enforcement agencies. The functioning of these police stations, directly under the supervision of the “Haryana State Enforcement Bureau”, will go a long way in improving conviction rates and controlling crime in the state, a senior functionary said here today.

Home Minister Anil Vij asserted that the state government was committed to control the crime in the state. “A meeting has been called later this week to chalk out a strategy for the smooth transition of various criminal cases under various departments to the enforcement bureau,” he added.

Currently, various departments, including the mining and excise, have police personnel attached to them for monitoring and initiating criminal proceedings in criminal cases related to these departments. On account of various factors, the prosecution in these cases leaves much to desired level leading to low conviction rate.