8 farm fires reported in Kurukshetra as harvesting nears completion; Agriculture Dept issues notices

Despite increased monitoring, a gradual rise in farm fires in the state has left Agriculture Department worried.

Farm fires have already risen to eight this season, while nearly six per cent of harvesting is still pending and around 15 per cent of residue is yet to be managed. Of the eight confirmed cases, five were reported by Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) and three were reported by ground staff. Last year, 11 cases of farm fires were reported in the district.

According to Agriculture Department officials, untimely rains led to a delay in harvesting and, in order to vacate their fields for wheat sowing, farmers have started setting the residue on fire. Meanwhile, the department has issued show-cause notices to 13 officials after farm fires were reported in their respective areas.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) spokesperson Rakesh Bains said, “The majority of baler machine operators have already left for Punjab and farmers are not getting machines in time to get bales prepared. Following this situation, after finding no other option, farmers have started setting the residue on fire. Agriculture Department must ensure that farmers get machines in time. We also request farmers to approach the department and not burn the residue, as it is harmful to the environment and the land.”

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DDA Kurukshetra, Dr Girish Nagpal, said, “While over 94 per cent of harvesting has been completed, around 85 per cent of the residue has been managed. So far, eight cases of farm fires have been reported this year and all three actions — including imposing an environmental compensation charge, making red entries in the records of offending farmers on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal, and registration of FIRs — have been initiated."

“During field visits, it has been observed that farmers want to vacate their fields at the earliest to get adequate time for wheat sowing. The untimely rains had delayed harvesting and led to panic among farmers. Adequate machines are available for in-situ and ex-situ management of the residue. Farmers are being requested to approach the department if they find any difficulty in getting machines for crop residue management. Burning stubble not only depletes soil fertility but also kills beneficial insects, which negatively impacts the yield of subsequent crops. Since harvesting is about to be completed, officials of Agriculture Department, along with police teams, are visiting vulnerable areas to ensure that the remaining residue is managed properly,” he said.