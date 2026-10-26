8-foot-long python rescued from car in Ambala

A nearly eight-foot-long python was rescued from a car in Parshuram Nagar in Ambala City on Saturday night.

The python was rescued in a joint operation by the wildlife department and the Vande Mataram Dal.

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According to information, the python was hiding under the car’s hood and was coiled around parts near the engine. To prevent any injury to the snake during the rescue, certain parts were removed to create sufficient access.

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Bharat Singh, founder of the Vande Mataram Dal in Ambala, said, “We received information about a python inside a car in Ambala City, following which a joint rescue operation was launched. The presence of the python inside the vehicle made the situation challenging, and it took nearly three hours to complete the rescue operation.”

“The snake was safely rescued and handed over to the wildlife department. It was released on Sunday. The most surprising part of the entire incident is that pythons are not found in this area. It is suspected that the snake may have arrived in a car from a hilly area, as a vehicle had recently arrived from Shimla in the neighbourhood,” he added.