8 held for online credit card fraud in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 5

The cyber cell of the local police has claimed to have busted a credit card fraud racket by arresting eight members of the gang. The gang is involved in as many as 1,000 incidents across the country, it is claimed.

A senior police official said the racket surfaced after the police launched a probe in response to a complaint lodged by Ajit Kumar, a resident of Sector 91, here, in which he was cheated of Rs 1.30 lakh in a heist by the gang online in April, 2022. He said Kumar told the police that he had received a call on his mobile phone from a person who claimed to be an employee of the bank of which he had the credit card. The caller offered to encash the credit card points of 12,000 earned by him in his account. He was asked to download an app, in which he was asked to fill the details of his card. According to the complainant, Rs 1.30 lakh was withdrawn by the fraudsters as soon as he submitted the details to the accused. The police claimed that while eight suspects had already been arrested recently, more arrests were likely after the interrogation, which was still in progress.The initial probe had revealed that the gang could be involved in around 1,000 similar cases in the NCR in the past about five years. Twenty such cases were related to Faridabad, it was reported. The accused had connections in several states, including Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand and Goa, it was said.