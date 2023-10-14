8-hour power outage to affect rail traffic on Oct 17

Tribune News Service

Ambala: The rail traffic will be affected due to an eight-hour traffic-cum-power outage between Chandimandir and Kalka for the construction of a road under the bridge at 258/19 to 258/21 km on October 17. As per the information shared by Northern Railway’s Ambala Division, train No. 14795/96 (Bhiwani-Kalka-Bhiwani) will be short-terminated and short-originated at Chandigarh due to the outage. It will remain cancelled between Chandigarh and Kalka. Similarly, train No. 12011/12 (New Delhi-Kalka-New Delhi) will be short-terminated and short-originated at Chandigarh, and will remain cancelled from Chandigarh to Kalka. TNS

Pregnant woman dies by suicide in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar: A pregnant woman reportedly died by suicide in a Yamunanagar colony. Asha was found hanging from a ceiling fan of her house at Lajpat Nagar on Thursday.

A case has been registered against the victim’s husband, Vinay Kumar, and mother-in-law on the complaint of his father, Banwari Lal of Delhi. The complainant alleged that the accused were torturing his daughter for dowry. TNS

Patwari held for accepting bribe in Shahabad

Kurukshetra: A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a patwari, Prince Kumar, after he was caught red-handed accepting a bribe in Shahabad on Friday. A resident of Kalsana village had approached the ACB after the patwari sought bribe for the mutation of his inherited property. Somesh Kumar, Inspector, ACB, Ambala Range, said the patwari had sought a bribe of Rs 9,000. TNS

Two more arrested in Shivam murder case

Kurukshetra: The CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police has arrested two more suspects in connection with the murder case of Shivam, a student of the Parshuram College. The suspects, Chetan and Vansh, both residents of Kurukshetra, were produced before a court, which remanded them to a two-day police custody. The victim was killed on October 4 over an alleged rivalry at his college.

#Ambala #Bhiwani #Kalka