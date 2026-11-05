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Home / Haryana / 8 illegal ready mix concrete plants razed in Jhajjar

8 illegal ready mix concrete plants razed in Jhajjar

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak/Jhajjar, Updated At : 09:51 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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An RMC plant being demolished at a Jhajjar village. Sumit Tharan
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In a crackdown on unauthorised industrial units, the District Town Planner (DTP), Jhajjar, has demolished eight illegal ready mix concrete (RMC) plants across Jhajjar district following a request from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Bahadurgarh.

The demolition drive was carried out in Yakubpur, Dadri Toe, Naurangapur, Uklana and Nimana villages of Jhajjar district. Another unit in Badli village was voluntarily demolished by its owner following directions from the authorities.

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Sunil Sheoran, Regional Officer, HSPCB, Bahadurgarh, said obtaining consent to establish (CTE) and consent to operate (CTO) was mandatory for running an RMC plant. None of the eight units had either of the required permissions and were operating illegally. They had recently been sealed by the board.

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“Following the sealing of these units, the Town and Country Planning Department was requested to demolish them as they were operating in the controlled area. The demolition drive was conducted on Wednesday. No illegal unit found operating in the area will be spared, and strict action will be taken against the violators. A special campaign is also underway to identify and demolish such units,” Sheoran added.

Meanwhile, to check air and noise pollution, the Rohtak district administration has issued multiple directions. It said that bursting of firecrackers would be strictly prohibited within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, health centres, old-age homes, educational institutions and notified silent zones.

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“Strict action will be taken against those violating the rules. Persons involved in the manufacture and sale of illegal or banned firecrackers may face prosecution, and the licences of the manufacturers concerned or sellers may also be cancelled,” said Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Satbir Singh.

He directed Education Department officials to sensitise students about the environmental pollution caused by bursting firecrackers and its adverse effects on human health. The students should also be encouraged to use only certified green firecrackers.

“Only approved green firecrackers will be permitted for sale and use in the NCR region, with specific time slots prescribed for their use. Only authorised vendors will be allowed to sell green firecrackers in the district till November 6 while their sale at unauthorised locations and through online platforms will remain prohibited,” the DC added.

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