8 killed, 10 injured in bus-jeep collision near Bibipur village on Jind-Bhiwani road

The mishap occurred near Bibipur village in Jind district

The mangled remains of a jeep that met with an accident near Bibipur village in Jind district on Saturday. Tribune photo



Hisar, July 8

Eight persons were killed and 10 others were injured in a collision between a Haryana Roadways bus and a jeep near Bibipur village on the Jind-Bhiwani road in Jind district on Saturday.

 More detail awaited.

