17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Ambala/Panipat/Faridabad, March 3

Seventeen people were killed and 20 injured in three road accidents in Haryana on Friday.

Eight people were killed and four injured as the private bus they were travelling in met with an accident with a trailer near Kakkar Majra village in Shahzadpur of Ambala.

The bus was on its way from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh to Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

The deceased are yet to be identified.

Six bodies were sent to Civil Hospital in Naraingarh and two to the Panchkula hospital.

The injured were referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, three women were killed and 16 injured in an accident near Jhatipur village in Samalkha on NH-44 in the wee hours of Friday.

The bodies were sent to the general hospital for post-mortem. The injured have been admitted to hospital.

Residents of Ujha village in a tractor-trolley were on their way to their village after visiting the Khatu Shyam dham at Chulkana village of Samalkha.

Samalkha SHO Sunil Kumar said the deceased were yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, six men aged between 25 and 30 were killed in an accident between a car and a trailer truck near Manger Chowk on the Faridabad-Gurugram highway in the wee hours of Friday.

According to the police, the car collided with the truck at around 1.30am. The deceased identified as Jatin, Akash, Vishal, Sandeep, Baljit and Punit were travelling in the car.

The deceased, hailing from Palwal, were on their way home from Gurugram after attending a function.

The police have shifted the bodies to the civil hospital for post-mortem. A probe had been started after the registration of a case, a police official said.