8 killed as roadways bus rams into passenger vehicle in Jind

Tribune News Service

Hisar, July 8

Eight occupants of a commercial passenger vehicle were killed and 10 others injured in a collision with a Haryana Roadways bus near Bibipur village on the Jind-Bhiwani road in Jind district today.

Packed with passengers, the small passenger vehicle, a Cruiser, was on its way from Bhiwani to Jind when the accident occurred. Quoting witnesses, the police said the bus driver was trying to overtake a vehicle when it rammed into the Cruiser head-on.

According to information, 15 persons were travelling in the Cruiser. While eight of them were killed, the remaining seven sustained injuries. Three persons on the bus, including its driver, were injured too. Four persons died on the spot while four others succumbed to their injuries on way to hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi of Madanheri village and Manoj, Hardeep, Sukhwinder and Heera of Mundhal village in Bhiwani district; Rahul of Charkhi Dadri and Sanjay of Siwan village in Kaithal. One of the deceased was yet to be identified. A Jind police official said a case was registered against the bus driver.