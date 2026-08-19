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Home / Haryana / 8 Kurukshetra sites to get Mahabharata makeover

8 Kurukshetra sites to get Mahabharata makeover

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 02:48 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Administrative approval for the project was granted in June this year.
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To create a distinctive ambience for tourists and devotees visiting Kurukshetra, eight locations, including major chowks in the city, are set to be renovated and beautified on the Mahabharata theme.

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According to information, the district administration has identified eight locations for the project — Phoenix Chowk, Panchanad Chowk, JCI Chowk, the corner near Kurukshetra University Gate No 3, Rotary Chowk, BR Chowk, the corner near the Sector 2/3 dividing road, and OP Jindal Chowk.

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Administrative approval for the project was granted in June this year.

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The chowks will be renovated with statues of iconic characters from the epic, depictions of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita, the Chakra and other symbolic artworks. Besides, two grand entry gates will be constructed at the city’s main entry points under the Divya Nagar Yojana.

Officials of the Municipal Council, Thanesar, recently presented a report on the proposed works before Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel during a meeting in Kurukshetra.

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Upender Singhal, honorary secretary of the Kurukshetra Development Board, said, “A large number of tourists visit Kurukshetra every year. To enhance the experience of tourists and devotees, the major chowks in the city will be renovated and beautified with themes inspired by the Mahabharata. The objective is to create an immersive experience so that visitors can feel the spiritual and cultural essence of Kurukshetra as soon as they arrive.”

“The Gita Dwar at Pipli Chowk is also being renovated, and the old chariot is being replaced with a new one. Under the Divya Nagar Yojana, new entry gates at Umri and a Kurukshetra Dwar on KDB Road will also be constructed. There is also a plan to construct a grand entry gate near Jyotisar, the birthplace of the Gita,” he added.

The honorary secretary said, “The works related to the chowks and entry gates will be executed by the Municipal Council, Thanesar. We have given our inputs and suggestions on the designs. The officials have been told to ensure adequate decorative lighting around the chowks to enhance their nighttime appearance.

“Since Kurukshetra is being developed as a major religious tourism destination, the government aims to create an atmosphere in keeping with its significance. Efforts are being made to meet the expectations of tourists and devotees. These works will also contribute to the overall beautification of the city.”

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