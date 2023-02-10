8 more bird species make appearance in 2 wetlands

Gurugram, February 9
Wetlands International’s biggest annual water bird census, Asian Waterbird Census (AWC), was carried out in Sultanpur National Park and Najafgarh Lake in Delhi. As per the findings, there has been a partial increase in the species diversity at the national park. The total number of water birds is 9,026. Out of 51 species, 21 are resident species and 30 migratory species, including five species of IUCN Red List. A total of three common winter migratory species were recorded — Eurasian coot, Eurasian teal, Gadwall.
The Najafgarh Lake recorded a partial increase in the species diversity from 71 to 79. An increase in the number of winter migratory birds has been recorded from 10,592 to 26,539. Out of 79 species, there are 31 resident species and 48 migratory species, including 14 species of IUCN Red List and 62 scheduled species of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
The census was conducted by two teams of active volunteers from Delhi and Gurugram and parks staff, in the presence of and coordination with the AWC Delhi state coordinator and TK Roy, ecologist and conservationist.
“Till January 2023, we observed lesser number of migratory water birds and species diversity at both wetlands due to the lack of supportive habitat for feeding. As per the usual trend, the number of migratory birds suddenly increases in February,” says Roy.
