8 phones seized from Ambala Central Jail, 10 inmates booked

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 16

Three days after four jail inmates were booked for threatening a DSP in the Ambala Central Jail following the recovery of a mobile phone, the authorities last evening seized eight mobile phones, seven batteries and six SIM cards during an inspection.

A case has been registered against 10 jail inmates at the Baldev Nagar police station.

Ambala Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa had reportedly constituted a joint team comprising officials of the CIA-1, CIA-2 and cyber cell, led by Ambala Cantonment DSP Ram Kumar, for the inspection of the jail.

The SP has directed the officials to conduct regular search operations to curb the misuse of mobile phones by jail inmates.

The case has been registered against Kartik, Gurbaaz, Harmanpreet, Waris, Arjun, Gorav, Rahul, Dheeraj, Sahil and Sunny under Section 42 of the Prisons Act.

Jail Superintendent Amit Kumar said, “A hi-tech call-blocking system will be installed in the jail to check the use of mobile phones by jail inmates. This technology is different from the earlier technology of jammers being used in the jails. The jammers also used to affect mobile phones of the people living near the jail. With the new system, only the area of the jail premises will be impacted.”

#Ambala