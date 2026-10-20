In a bid to ensure safe and quality food for the public during the festive season, a joint team of the CIA, Kalayat, and the Food Safety Department conducted a raid on a milk-paneer factory located behind the Kalayat grain market. The team recovered nearly 8 quintals of paneer and 5,000 litres of skimmed milk. Irregularities were also found in the manufacturing dates printed on the paneer packets. The Food Safety Department has collected three samples of milk and paneer for laboratory testing.

ASI Manish Kumar, in-charge of the CIA, Kalayat, said the police received a secret information that adulterated paneer was being prepared at a milk-paneer factory behind the Kalayat grain market. Taking the information seriously, the CIA Kalayat team, along with Food Safety Officer Abhishek Sharma’s team, carried out a joint raid on the premises.

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During the raid, around 8 quintals of paneer were found at the site, of which nearly 5 quintals were already packed in packets, while about 3 quintals were found in loose form. Besides, nearly 5,000 litres of skimmed milk was present in the factory.

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A closer look at the packed paneer revealed discrepancy that the packets carried a manufacturing date of October 20, even though the raid took place on October 19.

The date printed on the packets was one day ahead of the actual day of the operation, he added. “Further action will be taken on the basis of the test results regarding the quality of the food items,” he said.