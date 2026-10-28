8 ready-mix concrete plants demolished by MC in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) carried out an enforcement drive, demolishing eight ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants in Bhondsi, Daulatabad, Dhumaspur, Berhampur and Maidawas areas on Tuesday. A senior official said the objective is to control dust and air pollution resulting from construction activities and to ensure compliance with relevant regulations.

According to the MCG spokesperson, a team led by Assistant Engineer Ashish Hooda demolished three RMC plants in the Rithoj Road, Jail Road, and Behrampur areas. Meanwhile, a team under Assistant Engineer Hariprakash carried out an operation in Daulatabad, dismantling three more plants. Additionally, a team led by Joint Commissioner Sapna Yadav with Junior Engineer Kapil razed two plants in the Dhumaspur and Maidawas areas.

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He said the dust generated by these plants, combined with other construction activities, can lead to increased air pollution. “Controlling pollution and maintaining a clean environment are among the MC’s priorities. Our teams are conducting inspections and enforcement actions across various areas. Monitoring and enforcement efforts will continue to ensure environmental protection and compliance with regulations,” said MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.