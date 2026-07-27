8 scholars of MD University, Rohtak, selected as assistant professors in Haryana Govt

Eight research scholars of the Department of Commerce, Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), have been selected as Assistant Professors (Commerce) by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) for Haryana College Cadre. The ones selecred are: Nikita, Monika Garg, Nishu Goyal, Neha, Susain, Kajal, Poonam and Sushma Yadav.

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MDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Milap Punia while congratulating all the scholars said the talented women scholars had brought laurels to the Department and the merit-based selection of the eight scholars was a powerful message of women’s empowerment through the transformative power of education.

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Expressing immense happiness, he said that their academic achievement will inspire other students of the varsity.

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“Commerce was an important discipline with not only economic significance but also growing geopolitical relevance globally. The need for the Department of Commerce to promote financial literacy initiatives and launch inclusive start-ups,” the VC added.

Dean, Academic Affairs, Prof. AS Maan, Registrar Prof Sandeep Bansal, Head, Department of Commerce Prof. Seema Rathi, faculty member Dr Vijay Hooda, the selected research scholars were present on the occasion.