8 shops sealed in Y’nagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 10

Cracking down on illegal constructions, the Municipal Corporation (MC), Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, sealed eight shops in Yamunanagar, which had been constructed in violation of rules.

The action came after the owners of these shops failed to reply to notices issued several times by the MC asking them to get the site maps passed and to obtain other required permissions.

The said shops are situated in a prime area near Gymkhana Club in Yamunanagar. “These eight shops have been constructed in violation of norms. The MC issued notices to the owners several times, but they did not respond. Therefore, the action of sealing of shops was taken on Friday,” said Lakhmi Singh Tewatia, Assistant Town Planner, MC.

He said those shops had been constructed by the owners without getting the site map passed and obtaining other required permissions.

He said on the directions of Ayush Sinha, MC Commissioner, Muneshwar Bhardwaj, Municipal Engineer, was appointed as Duty Magistrate to seal those shops.