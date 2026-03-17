8 teams formed to monitor gas agencies in Yamunanagar district

Eight teams have been formed at the district level to monitor all gas agencies in Yamunanagar district.

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The teams were formed after the Haryana Government approved the formation of the teams headed by the Deputy Commissioner Preeti.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner Naveen Ahuja and Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal held a meeting with officials of the district administration in this connection at the district secretariat, Yamunanagar. At the meeting, they said the district had sufficient stock of LPG cylinders for domestic use, therefore, there was no need for consumers to panic and to rush at gas agencies unnecessarily.

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The ADC appealed to all domestic gas consumers in the district to ensure that they should book their gas cylinders only through their mobile phones and online, instead of visiting the respective gas agencies to avoid unnecessary crowding at the gas agencies.

He said eight teams had been formed at the district level to monitor all gas agencies in the district.

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He further said as per the orders of the Haryana Government, commercial LPG cylinders should be supplied as per the needs of essential sectors like hospitals, hostels, educational institutions and for the marriage of daughters as per the need. He added that the District Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Controller (DFSC) would coordinate with the officials of the oil/gas companies concerned regarding the availability of commercial LPG cylinders and would ensure the availability of 20 per cent LPG stock.

DFSC Nitesh Kumar Singla said there was sufficient availability of domestic gas cylinders at all gas agencies in the district.

“To prevent hoarding of domestic gas cylinders, oil companies are accepting bookings for new gas cylinders only after 25 days (in urban areas) and 45 days (in rural areas). The supply of domestic gas cylinders is being ensured within 2-3 days after the booking is registered,” said Singla.

He said under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, e-KYC had been made mandatory for gas delivery to the consumer.

“If any gas consumer has any complaint regarding the gas cylinder delivery after booking the gas cylinder; he/she can register his/her complaint by contacting the BPCL toll free number 1800-22-4344, IOCL toll free number 1800-2333-555 and HPCL toll free number 18002333-555,” said Singla.