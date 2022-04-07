8 trains yet to resume on Karnal-Delhi route

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 6

Two years after suspension, the services of one express train and seven passenger trains are yet to resume on the Karnal-Delhi railway track, due to which daily commuters have been facing a lot of inconvenience. These trains had been suspended in March 2020 due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

As per data, Himalayan Queen, an express train, was suspended during Covid, but is yet to be restored. Similarly, passenger trains like Panipat-Ambala (64481), Ambala-Kurukshetra (64482), Panipat-Ambala (64541), Ambala-Panipat (64542), Panipat-Ambala (64543), Ambala-Panipat (64532), Delhi-Kalka (54303), too, have not restarted. “We are daily passengers and have to face a lot of inconvenience due to the suspension of these trains,” said Harish Kumar, a local resident. “We have raised this issue with the railway authorities and the local MP, but to no avail,” said Anshul Narang, a social activist. There trains were economical for daily commuters on the route but now they have to switch to other means of transport, he added.

Sanjay Saxena, Station Superintendent, Karnal railway station, said that they had no information about when these trains would resume. He admitted that people had come to him with this complaint.

Earlier last week, Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia had raised this issue in the Parliament and demanded resumption of these trains. He has also urged the Railways Ministry to extend the stoppage of some trains to Karnal and Panipat.