8-year-old boy killed after being kidnapped in Haryana’s Sonepat, letter demanding Rs 6-lakh ransom surfaces

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 16

An-8-year old boy was brutally murdered in Haryana’s Sonepat on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Arjit alias Hannu, son of Ajit Tripath, living in TDI Espania housing society at Kumaspur Village of the district.

Ajit Tripathi was posted as area sales manager in Paytm company.

The child was kidnapped on Monday evening while he was playing in the society.

The kidnappers demanded Rs 6 lakh ransom from the manager in lieu of releasing his son by throwing a letter in his flat.

The boy’s dead body was found in a water drum in the basement of the society on Tuesday. Police reached the spot and recover the body which was sent to mortuary at the general hospital. More details are awaited.

