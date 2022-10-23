8-year-old boy murdered in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 22

An eight-year-old boy was allegedly murdered and buried in a park near the shanty in which he lived with his family on the Meerut road here today. The police have recovered the body. The deceased was identified as Samar, son of a migrant labourer, said Ramphal, SHO of the Sector 32/33 police station.

The mother of the deceased said she worked as a maid in nearby houses. On Saturday, she went to work after leaving her three children, including Samar, in the hut. When she returned in the afternoon, she did not find Samar at home. Later, she approached the police. The police suspect the child was strangled to death.“We have registered a case,” said Ganga Ram Punia, SP.