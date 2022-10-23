8-year-old boy murdered in Karnal

Karnal, October 22
An eight-year-old boy was allegedly murdered and buried in a park near the shanty in which he lived with his family on the Meerut road here today. The police have recovered the body. The deceased was identified as Samar, son of a migrant labourer, said Ramphal, SHO of the Sector 32/33 police station.
The mother of the deceased said she worked as a maid in nearby houses. On Saturday, she went to work after leaving her three children, including Samar, in the hut. When she returned in the afternoon, she did not find Samar at home. Later, she approached the police. The police suspect the child was strangled to death.“We have registered a case,” said Ganga Ram Punia, SP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...