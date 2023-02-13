8-yr-old girl's body found

Hisar, February 12
The body of an eight-year-old girl was found from a garbage heap near Blue Bird lake on the Delhi-Hisar bypass road in the town today. The victim, daughter of a migrant family, had gone missing from her house on February 10. The police suspected that there could be foul play in the death and started probing the matter.
The police have registered an FIR of rape and murder against a youth. A case was registered on the complaint of the father of the victim. The police had traced the accused on the basis of the CCTV footage .
