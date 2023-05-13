80 colleges fail to give transport info

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 12

As many as 80 government colleges across the state have failed to provide information to the state headquarters about transport facilities for their students within the stipulated period. Interestingly, 27 of these are women colleges.

Taking a serious note of it, the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) has sought clarification from the principals and also asked them to submit a reply within a week.

“On April 18, the DHE had directed the college principals to upload information of how many students are availing transport facility so that a database could be prepared in view of the new academic session. They were asked to upload the information on the government portal by April 21, but 80 colleges failed to do so within the stipulated time hence, a clarification has been sought from them,” said a DHE official.

Sources said the 27 women colleges were located in Rohtak, Narnaul, Jind, Bhiwani, Faridabad, Badhra, Ballabgarh, Loharu, Bawal, Gurugram, Datta, Mandkola, Sonipat, Ateli, Kairu, Manesar, Mokhra, Behal, Madlauda, Ugalan, Jassaur Kheri, Bastli, Shahzadpur, Sampla, Kalanwali, Ambala city and Salaheri.

Savita Paruthi, Principal, Government Women College, Rohtak, said information regarding the transport facility was uploaded on the portal once they received a notice. “I was not in the college when the first notice was issued in this respect,” she maintained.

Dr Ajit Singh, Deputy Director, DHE, confirmed that clarification had been sought from the college principals who did not upload the information within a stipulated time period.