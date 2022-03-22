Rs 80 cr sanctioned to buy land for Rewari AIIMS

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, March 21

The state government has, as per sources, sanctioned Rs 80 crore to buy land at Majra village here for the much-awaited AIIMS project that is lying unexecuted for the past several years. On the other hand, the AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti has decided to continue its ongoing agitation until the foundation stone of the project is laid.

Residents of Majra village have already offered 228 acres at the rate of

Rs 40 lakh per acre for the project but the land is yet to be purchased.

The government had approved the purchase of 200 acres for the purpose in April last year.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced the project in Bawal town here in 2015, but it did not materialise due to the matter pertaining to the Centre. It forced the AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti to stage a dharna for 127 days to mount pressure on the government for executing the project.

In 2019, just before the Lok Sabha poll, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to set up the AIIMS here.

While confirming that a sum of Rs 80 crore has been sanctioned by the state government for the project, an officer on the condition of anonymity informed that the revised drawing of the proposed land would now be sent to the government to resolve a technical issue that surfaced after the death of a land owner from Majra.

The registration of the sale deed of the proposed land would be initiated as soon as revised drawing is approved by the government, he added.

“The sanctioning of funds for buying the land for the project is a welcome step but we will not end our agitation till the government lays the foundation stone of the AIIMS project. Our next meeting is scheduled on April 3 in which the strategy will be chalked out to organise another panchayat in Dahina village on April 10 over the issue,” said Rajender Nimoth, spokesman of the samiti, adding that the government should lay the foundation stone of the project at the earliest.

An officer posted in Chandigarh said the bank accounts of farmers were being verified and the sanctioned amount would soon be paid to residents of Majra village in lieu of their land for the project. “Funds are not at all an issue in the matter,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, neither Deputy Commissioner Yashendra Singh nor ADC Jaideep Kumar responded to the calls made to them to get their comments.

