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Home / Haryana / 80 farm fires in 1 day: Haryana sees biggest stubble burning spike on Diwali

80 farm fires in 1 day: Haryana sees biggest stubble burning spike on Diwali

Kaithal has recorded the highest 34 stubble burning cases, taking its total cases to 58

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 10:43 AM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Stubble burning in a village in Haryana’s Kaithal district on Sunday evening. Tribune photo
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Even as firecrackers remain a major contributor to the deterioration in air quality, turning the region into a 'gas chamber', stubble burning cannot be ignored. A large number of farmers reportedly set crop residue on fire on the evening and night of Diwali, adding to the already worsening pollution levels.

As per the data of Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), Haryana has recorded 80 farm fire incidents on Sunday, highest in a single day. With these cases the state has recorded 175 cases. However, this data is till 5pm, while farmers continued to burn stubble till late night. Ground level assessment paints a grim picture.

Several instances of stubble burning have been observed, raising concerns over the effectiveness of measures taken by the authorities to prevent the practice.

Out of these 80 cases, Kaithal has recorded the highest 34 stubble burning cases, taking its total cases to 58. Karnal has recorded five cases and with these cases it’s total count reached at15. Jind has witnessed 14 farm fire cases, taking its count to 19.

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So far till November 8 from September 15, Ambala has witnessed 11 cases, Faridabad (2), Fatehabad (10), Hansi (5), Kurukshetra (13), Palwal (17), Panchkula (1), Panipat (2), Rohtak (5), Sirsa (3), Sonepat (3), and Yamunanagar (5)

Despite repeated appeals by the government, awareness campaigns and measures to discourage the practice, farmers continue to resort to burning crop residue to clear their fields for the next crop.

However, authorities claimed that field level teams comprising patwaris were asked to keep a vigil, but it seems they allegedly failed to check the cases.

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