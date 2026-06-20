80-foot-high Nishan Sahib unveiled at Yamunanagar

Two programmes were organised with religious devotion at Dera Santpura, Yamunanagar.

Advertisement

The 80-foot-high hydraulic “Nishan Sahib” was formally unveiled during a solemn ceremony held in the presence of the sangat.

Advertisement

On this auspicious occasion, Sant Trilochan Singh Testing Centre, a charitable diagnostic facility was also inaugurated. The centre aims to provide essential healthcare services to the community by offering blood tests and other diagnostic facilities at subsidised rates.

Advertisement

The ceremony was graced by Mahant Karamjit Singh, who performed the “Ardas” and blessed the congregation. Director Dr Varinder Gandhi and Principal Dr Sukhwinder Kaur of Guru Nanak Girls College, along with Principal Paramdeepika Sethi of Shri Guru Nanak Girls Senior Secondary School, attended the programme.